Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

GPs have a vital role to play, say inspired new registrars

Updated February 19 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jean Liang and Dr Shane Goh are GP Registrars at Forbes Medical Centre.
Dr Jean Liang and Dr Shane Goh are GP Registrars at Forbes Medical Centre.

The importance of the GP's role has inspired our two new registrars at Forbes Medical Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.