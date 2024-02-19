GPs have a vital role to play, say inspired new registrars

The importance of the GP's role has inspired our two new registrars at Forbes Medical Centre.
Dr Jean Liang and Dr Shane Goh have joined the practice for six to 12 months of their general practice training, under the supervision of Dr Glenn Pereira and Dr Sandun.
Both are from Singapore, studied at University of NSW and have completed their specialist rotations through emergency, obstetrics, paediatrics and more at Nepean hospital.
They'll experience the full scope of all they've trained for in country general practice, and Dr Shane says they feel very lucky to be here.
Their hospital experience, working with those who have experienced heart attack, stroke or chronic health complications, also showed them just how important the role of the GP is in healthcare.
"Going through those rotations you really see the role of the GP," Dr Jean said.
The practice's new registered nurse Laura Salter is also passionate about prevention of chronic disease.
She's relocated from Newcastle and says primary healthcare involves good work as a team.
"You do have to look at people's health really holistically, that's what I like," she said.
All three have very good first impressions of Forbes as welcoming.
"Everyone is very friendly and very approachable, there's a lot of good guidance from the senior doctors here as well," Dr Shane said.
