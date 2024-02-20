CBD street closures pave way for more trees, electric vehicle chargers

Forbes' town centre is a hive of construction activity with road closures last week and this week to pave the way for more street trees as well as electric vehicles chargers.
Lachlan Street closed between Cross and Spring street intersections on Monday morning with the council preparing to plant claret ash trees down the centre of the road.
The increase in shade trees was identified when the CBD masterplan was developed back in 2018, with established trees to be planted this week.
An "innovative underground soil vault system" is being installed, the council said in a social media post, to provide the best growing conditions for the roots and prevent future damage to the streets.
The holes for the first three trees - between Spring and Cross streets - were to be dug early Tuesday morning for the installation of the Soil Vault System.
The section of Lachlan Street between Spring Street and Templar Street will be closed Tuesday so that holes can be dug for the six trees in this section.
Council would like to thank the community for their patience while this project is being completed and encourage motorists and pedestrians to be aware of traffic control measures in place.
Irrigation for the trees and light bollards are also being installed at the same time.
Electric vehicle chargers are on the way for Spring Street in coming months, with the street closed last week to relocate water mains.
Council Director Mat Teale told councillors at their February meeting the chargers would be installed in the centre of Spring Street.
There will be two 60kW DC "fast" chargers, which allow travellers to charge their electric vehicle in about an hour, and two 22kW AC destination chargers for people staying here.
"Destination because you drive to your destination and you charge, I think it takes up to eight hours to get full charge," Mr Teale told the council meeting.
"It's a good mixture."
The idea is that those using the faster chargers will be conveniently located to walk down to our shopping centre and spend a little time in Forbes.
The council is still investigating a further charger on one side of the street so those towing a caravan or longer vehicle can also stop and recharge in Forbes.
