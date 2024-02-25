Palawa King top dog

The state Greyhound of the Year award is headed home to Forbes, with Palawa King and trainer Jack Smith taking out the trophy for the 2023 season.
It's the second win for Irinka Kennels in three years - with Jungle Duece securing the 2021 title.
Sired by Feral Franky, Palawa King's excellent bloodlines have set the greyhound up for success, Hughes said.
"In that racing season, he won three group one's, and a group three," he said. "None of the other nominees got near to him in that case.'
It's too early to spot this year's top dog, Hughes said, but hopes Palawa King can dominate races once more in 2024.
"It'd be great if we could try to do that," he said.
Chief Executive Officer Rob Macaulay of Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) said the season has produced some of the most 'remarkable wins' across 2023, including Palawa King's win at the Group 1 Fanta Bale Stayers heats.
"On behalf of GRNSW I want to congratulate Errol Hughes, Jack and Maree Smith and of course Palawa King, on joining some of the superstars of our sport as winners of the NSW Greyhound of the Year award," GRNSW said.
"Palawa King is a truly deserving winner of this prestigious award. He enthralled and excited racegoers with his come from behind style of racing each time he stepped onto the track."
With the 2024 racing season already underway, Macaulay encouraged trainers to reflect on successes to inspire the year ahead.
"We are looking forward to so many exciting things and so many advancements for the sport," he said.
Jason Magri, of Kemps Creek, took out the NSW Trainer of the year award, while Orange trainer Jay Opetaia was awarded the 2023 Young Achiever, for his work with Street of Dreams.
Retired racing greyhound, considered by some as the greatest racing greyhound in Australian history was awarded the Sire of the Year, with his stock securing nearly 2,500 wins across the 2023 season. Banjo Tifa was awarded Dam of the Year, for her litter with the champion dog, with 47 wins and more than $300,000 in price winnings secured from the pairing.
