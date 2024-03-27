Flannery's, Life Pharmacy welcome nurses to the team

Forbes residents now have increased access to nursing services.
Three nurses, with specialties including child and family health, and aged care, are now available to help patients at Flannery's and Life Pharmacies in Forbes.
The service is designed to provide the community with an alternative walk-in clinic, allowing residents in the Forbes and surrounding areas to access additional healthcare support without an appointment.
"We're really excited to be offering patients in the Forbes region more healthcare support, and choices," Pharmacist in Charge at Flannery's Pharmacy, Kate French, said.
"We want to create a health hub within the pharmacies to allow patients to walk in, without an appointment, and receive face-to-face care from either a pharmacist, or a nurse."
Registered Nurse, Claire Nicholson, is based at Life Pharmacy each Tuesday to assist with child and family related matters such as breast-feeding support, nutrition, sleep and settling support. Claire also provides vaccinations, blood pressure checks, and wound care.
Registered Midwife, Evin Penney, is at Flannery's Pharmacy each Thursday and offers support for new parents including breastfeeding and baby weights. Evin also provides vaccinations, blood pressure checks and wound care.
While Brian Dunn, who is an Endorsed Enrolled Nurse with over 12 years experience in aged care, will be available at Flannery's each weekday to assist with mobility aids, National Disability Insurance Scheme, blood pressure and glucose level checks, incontinence, and wound care.
"Claire, Evin and Brian bring such a varied and specialised set of skills that is hugely beneficial to the Forbes community," Kate said.
"If you'd like to find out more about the services available, and how one of the nurses can assist you or your family, please come in and have a chat."
As we approach the winter months, those aged over six months are also recommended to receive an annual influenza vaccination.
Flu vaccines are available, without charge, under the National Immunisation Program for all children 6 months and under five years; adults over 65 years; and specific populations who are at increased risk.
Flannery's Pharmacy can vaccinate anyone 10 years and older. Families with younger children please contact Life Pharmacy to book.
- NEWSROOM
