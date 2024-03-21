Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit Eugowra

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Eugowra on Friday to meet community members and view rebuilding.
It's more than 15 months since Mr Albanese last touched down in the township: the visit in the wake of the horrendous flash flood event of 14 November 2022.
Today (Friday) he will meet with a local couple who have rebuilt and moved back into their home after living with family and then in a pod.
Mr Albanese says he's looking forward to visiting and speaking with Kay and Max.
"When I last visited Eugowra, it was a town that had been devastated by flooding," he said.
"But it was also a community that was resilient, and was determined to rebuild.
"It was quite inspirational seeing firsthand the courage and resilience of the locals - the worst of nature showed the very best of community spirit.
"We know recovery will take some time.
"My government will continue to provide assistance in partnership with the NSW Government to support residents and businesses who are doing it tough."
Max and Kay earlier this year welcomed NSW Premier Chris Minns into their home and shared their story of escaping the flooding that claimed two lives and destroyed so many homes and businesses.
They describe the first days and week after the flood "like living in a vacuum".
"We didn't have any direction until we found out we were getting a pod and that was the best thing that ever happened to us," they said.
"The pod gave us hope, dignity and courage to move forward. It switched our attitude from negative to positive and everything started to snowball forward from there.
"So many strangers helped us, from friend and families, the government and organisations that we have never heard of before - they were all there and offering help.
"Emotionally, physically, and financially. We couldn't have survived without it. The kindness of strangers made our ordeal easier to deal with.
"Life is feeling fairly normal now although we're never going to forget that day."
