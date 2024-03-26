Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Police appeal for information after cyclist dies near Grenfell

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated March 26 2024 - 6:45pm, first published 3:14pm
Inspector Adrian Matthews has made an appeal to the public.
Inspector Adrian Matthews has made an appeal to the public.

Local police are appealing for information or dashcam footage after a cyclist died what police believe was a failure to stop collision on Monday near Grenfell.

Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

