There's fun for all this Youth Week in Forbes

Have you heard of Youth Week? It is a week-long celebration held in early April each year that is organised by young people, for young people, in communities across the state.
Forbes Youth Action Team (FYAT) have put together a fantastic program of events for this year's Youth Week celebrations.
As well as helping to organise the events, the team have also created the social media content you will be sure to see on their Facebook page promoting the events.
You can also check out their profiles on the Facebook page to meet the team behind this year's Youth Week line up.
With the help of Forbes Shire Council, FYAT have organised a range of events to make sure there's something for everyone this year.
Those events include:
Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
We will be watching the 2018 movie TAG. Gates open at 6pm for the movie to start at 7! Food and drink will be available for purchase from our food vendors and the Forbes Youth Action will be giving out popcorn. You can even bring your own snacks if you wish! This event is funded by Office for Regional Youth's Holiday Break Program.
Registrations essential on the Forbes Shire Council website.
After 10 years as a professional stand-up comedian and having taught more than 500 students in the last three years, Anthony Lamond will share his knowledge on what it takes to become a stand up comedian.
His comedy workshop and graduation performance is all about helping and developing each individual to become more confident, to have more self belief and better resilience.
In this three hour workshop he will cover:
This course is for those who hold a valid NSW Learners licence, are under 25 years of age and have completed at least 50 hours on road.
Learners who complete the course receive 20 hours off their logbook.
It includes a three-hour facilitated group discussion on how to manage risks on the road, and a two-hour in-vehicle coaching session to develop low risk driving strategies.
To register for this free event, contact Sophie on youth@forbes.nsw.gov.au to receive your voucher code.
Come and dance the afternoon away with the Forbes Youth Action Team at the silent disco from 3-5pm.
This one is for school-aged students only and registration is essential through the Forbes Shire Council website.
Join 20 Inch Training Head Coach Adam Carey, with three sessions across one big day to help you learn to ride like a pro.
They're from 10-11am, 11am to midday, and 1pm to 2pm, register through the Forbes Shire Council website.
Creative Community Concepts is bringing another holiday break community event to Lions Park from 10am to 1pm on Monday, April 22. Come and enjoy an event designed to give parents and caregivers some fun while the team entertains children through teenagers. This time there's Fast 4 Tag, Laster Tag, novelty games, live music and more.
The rink returns to Forbes with three sessions available - all free but registrations are essential and there are limited spaces available.
There are four one-hour timeslots starting 10am, 11am, midday and 1pm. Register through the Forbes Shire Council website.
Come, throw a line in the lake with the team from Department of Primary Industries, Fishcare Volunteers and Fish For Life NSW.
There are two sessions: 9am to 10.30 and 11am to 12.30pm. Participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
More information and registration forms for these events are on the Forbes Shire Council website.
