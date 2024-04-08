Arts OutWest brings 50th anniversary celebration to Forbes

Arts OutWest, the regional arts development organisation for the NSW Central West, announces its 50th Anniversary celebration in Forbes on Saturday 1 June.
Over 50 years, the program has been committed to promoting, facilitating, educating and advocating for arts and cultural development in the region.
"Arts OutWest has played a pivotal role in nurturing artistic talent, promoting community engagement, and enhancing the cultural vitality on a regional level," said Arts OutWest chair Margot Jolly.
The regional program began in 1974 with a single field officer exploring the "possibilities of assisting the development of the arts in the region." In 1980 the Central West Regional Arts Committee was formed and in 1983 Arts OutWest became an independently incorporated not-for-profit association.
Today, Arts OutWest is one of 15 regional arts development organisations across the state, receiving funding from state, local and federal government and working with a wide range of partners to deliver support and run strategic arts projects in their region.
To commemorate this significant milestone, Arts OutWest invites artists and supporters to join them in an anniversary dinner at Forbes Town Hall on Saturday 1 June.
"We're looking forward to celebrating with old friends and new, people who are part of the Arts OutWest story and people who make the Central West's communities and arts scenes tick," Ms Jolly said.
The evening promises cabaret style entertainment, an art exhibition and culinary delights by Eat Your Greens.
"We've had lots of people get in contact already, keen to share their memories or catch up with old connections," Ms Jolly said. "We'd love hear from people with long-ago connections and stories and encourage them to get in touch, via the Arts OutWest office or social media."
Tickets for the event are $110 per person and include a complimentary drink upon arrival. Single tickets and tables of 8 are available.
Attendees are encouraged to dress for the party, with outfits reflecting the talents of the region.
"Join Arts OutWest as we celebrate 50 years of artistic excellence, community engagement, and cultural enrichment in the NSW Central West," Ms Jolly said.
Tickets available from Humanitix or via the artsoutwest.org.au website.
Event details:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.