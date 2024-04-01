Tragic end to weekend as woman killed, man in critical condition, after Newell Highway crash

The weekend closed with tragedy on our roads, with the death of a woman in a two-vehicle crash on the Newell Highway between Forbes and Parkes.
Emergency services were called to reports a ute and sedan collided at the intersection of the Newell Highway and Ashburnham Road at Daroobalgie about 4.15pm Monday, NSW Police said in a statement to media.
Tragically an 83-year-old woman, a passenger in the sedan, has died at the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.
The 83-year-old male driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
The 52-year-old male driver of the utility and three passengers - two men aged 58 and 56 along with a 39-year-old woman - were also treated by paramedics.
All occupants of the utility were taken to Forbes Hospital for minor injuries with the driver undergoing mandatory testing.
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene that was examined by specialist police. The highway was closed until about 2am Tuesday.
Detectives have commenced an investigation into the matter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.