Gardens' mighty pumpkin harvest

Keen community gardener Noel Hocking was sad to farewell the large butternut pumpkins that he has been carefully growing, which were sent on their way to Sydney for the Western Area exhibit at the Easter Show.
Happy to accept them was Darryn Kopp, who was part of the team acquiring product and selecting it for the Western display, which placed fourth overall at the Show.
It was also Noel who nurtured the giant pumpkin that was used for the 'guess the weight' competition to raise funds for CanAssist at the Community Garden Open Day on March 17.
This pumpkin was well hidden while it was being grown and had an unveiling two days before the Open Day.
It took three people to recover - community gardener Di Buckman and visitor Laurie Crouch helping Noel with the task.
The pumpkin weighed in at 39.8 kilograms, for those wondering the winner was Annette Katona of Grenfell, guessing 39.9 kilograms.
