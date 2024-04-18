Forbes RSL Sub Branch gives support back to our community

The Forbes RSL Sub Branch is donating proceeds raised back into our community.
President Bryan Jones and secretary Alan Bauman had the happy task of presenting a cheque to Forbes' Sunshine Club op shop, which operates in support of the Royal Far West.
But over years they have supported multiple local organisations as well as returned service personnel in our community.
The Forbes RSL first supports ex-service people and further provides donations to community-based organisations which benefit everyone in the Forbes community.
Some of the organisations they have helped include the Forbes Town and District Band, Meals on Wheels, CanAssist and now the Sunshine Club.
The Sunshine Club is a volunteer run charity shop which provides Forbes locals with discounted clothing, accessories, books and homewares and also raises money for the local community.
They also currently have a raffle for a Bayfield corner lounge donated by Bunnings. Tickets are $1 in store.
