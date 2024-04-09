Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Alex Doyle, Shannon Nash take out local tennis titles

By Robyn Lyell
Updated April 9 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Forbes Tennis Club has played its 2024 Championships over the last month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.