Alex Doyle, Shannon Nash take out local tennis titles

The Forbes Tennis Club has played its 2024 Championships over the last month.
The A grade men's winner was Alex Doyle and the runner-up was Rodney Stewart.
The ladies A grade Champion was Shannon Nash with Rachel Eagles being runner-up.
The Men's A grade doubles was won by Alex Doyle and Rodney Stewart. The runners-up were Charlie Goodsell and John Monk.
The Ladies A grade Winners were Erica Langley and Shannon Nash with runners-up being Rachel Eagles and Lyndy Cannon
The B grade Champions were Tiff Skinner and Robin Lyell, with Mel Martin and Tasha Hurley being the runners-up.
The A grade mixed doubles had Lara Stibbard and Alex Doyle pairing up to defeat Christine Cogswell and Rodney Stewart.
The B grade mixed doubles was a very close final with Lyndy Cannon and Damian Apps defeating Robin Lyell and Elias Bernardi.
