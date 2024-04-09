Eugowra defeats Grenfell in Woodbridge Cup opener

Eugowra's Golden Eagles have opened their Woodbridge Cup campaign with a win against Grenfell Goannas in first grade, with the league tag contest a draw.
Captain coach Alex McMillan was happy to have the two points in Round 1 with the score 22-8 at Ian Walsh Football Field on Sunday.
McMillan's just one of the players in this year's first grade squad that have come back "home" to the club.
He laced up his boots with Eugowra in the Eagles' centenary year, with brother Brad as captain coach, but COVID put an early end to the competition.
When he was approached this year, with support from the Wykamps and others, he decided to step up and lead the side.
"The committee out there has been very helpful and what was out there yesterday just emphasised all that," McMillan said.
The Eagles have brought together locals, those with connections to the town and friends from Forbes and Parkes.
Mannix Hunt is one of the recruits McMillan is very happy to have on board - although he injured his MCL in the Canowindra 10s competition and couldn't play on Sunday.
Hunt was only 17 when he put his hand up as captain coach to save the Barcaldine Sandgoannas ... they went on to win the Central West Queensland premiership for the first time in 13 years.
"He's landed on the doorstep which is good," McMillan said.
"So we've been lucky in that way, people like that with some connection back to the town.
"They're a good bunch of blokes."
The first game was well supported, with the comparatively early start of the Woodbridge Cup competition meaning Group 11 and Group 10 mates could be there.
It was a good day for the town, McMillan added.
Eugowra dominated the early stages of the game, piling on four tries including a double to Isaac Nash and one to the captain.
Goannas worked their way back into the match for an 18-8 half time score, but Eugowra were the only ones able to put points on in the second half to secure their win.
It was pleasing given there's really only been a few times the full squad has been able to train: McMillan's had good numbers but it's been hard to get everyone together at the same time.
"As we got a bit more fatigued we lost our way a bit," he acknowledged. "We're happy to have two points at this time of the year, it's very positive."
Woodbridge is growing this year with 13 teams, including Cowra and Blayney who have transitioned from Group 10.
"We're going to face some pretty handy sides, it's such a big comp," McMillan said.
"If we build a little bit of fitness and remain a bit resilient we'll challenge a lot of teams.
"There's definitely some bigger name teams out there that are going to be pretty competitive but we'll keep working our way through the draw and see how we go."
Eugowra Golden Eagles: 1 Preston Thorpe 2 Brodie Adams 3 Isaac Nash 4 Jarred Carty 6 Jarrad Wykamp 7 Curtis Wykamp 8 Aaron Wykamp 9 Noah Girot-Serplet 10 Kyle Bolam 11 Alex McMillan cc 12 Jourdain Girot-Serplet 13 Tyler Howawrth 14 Kyle Hutchings 15 Tye Jones 16 PJ Hunt 17 Larry Wyner 18 Ethan Markwort 19 Edward Thomas 20 Damian Doolan 21 Tristan Spice
The 2024 Geagles squad is led by Sammy Thornton and came oh-so-close to victory on Sunday.
The scoreboard read just 0-2 at half time with the only points a penalty to the visiting Girlannas.
The clubs scored a try apiece in the second half, Kirbie Mongan crossing for Eugowra, but the visitors led 8-4 with just three minutes left on the clock. Shayna Male crossed the try-line to great celebrations from her team.
