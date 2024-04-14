Swag of Sydney Royal ribbons for Kianma Poll Hereford Stud

Kierin and Nikki Martin from Kianma Poll Herefords stud in Forbes had outstanding results at the recent Sydney Royal Easter Show exhibiting a team of five head.
Kianma Last day T016 won junior champion female and stood in the top three of the junior heifer interbreed and Kianma T-Rex T002 won senior champion bull.
Kianma Princess S009 placed second in her class, Kianma Princess T006 placed sixth in her class and Kianma Trojan T007 placed third in his class.
Their breeders group placed second and Kianma Poll Herefords won pair of junior females.
Kianma Poll Herefords are now off to Beef Australia and the Wodonga Hereford National Show and Sale.
You can keep up to date with their success on facebook at Kianma Poll Herefords.
