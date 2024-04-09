Forbes Advocate
Come along, learn more about Rotary

By Rotary Club of Forbes
April 9 2024 - 9:06pm
Rotarians Dianne and Garry Pymont, Graham Falconer, Denise and Michael Jelbart cooking up breakfast on Australia Day.
At their most recent meeting, the members of Forbes Rotary Club agreed to hold a special Rotary awareness meeting the 16th April 2024 at 6 for 6.15pm at the Forbes Services Club.

