Come along, learn more about Rotary

At their most recent meeting, the members of Forbes Rotary Club agreed to hold a special Rotary awareness meeting the 16th April 2024 at 6 for 6.15pm at the Forbes Services Club.
Invitations have been sent out to potential new Rotarians in the 30 to 50 age group in an attempt to gain new membership to keep Forbes' oldest service club operating.
The club needs office bearers willing to continue as executive members to run the club.
A finger food menu for the meeting will be provided at no charge for attending guests, as this will be covered by donations from current members who are anxious to keep the Forbes Rotary Club continue its service work to the local, national and international communities.
The deadline for RSVPs for those wishing to attend is 6pm on Friday, April 12.
For those residents who would like to attend this evening and did not receive an invitation please phone, text or email our Forbes Rotary Secretary, Grahame Uphill on 0427 640 065 or email dorso@westserv.net.au .
Current President, Chris Finkel also said he would like RSVPs from all current members and Friends of Rotary.
"We can only hope that with the forthcoming Rotary Awareness evening we can gain enough new members to rejuvenate and reactivate our club to what it was when I first became a Rotarian at the age of 37," Mr Finkel said.
"My request to our current members is to ask one or two of their younger associates or friends along to next week's meeting and consider helping us out."
Rotary International theme for 2023/24 is "Create Hope in the World".
