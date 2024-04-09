It's semi-finals time in squash comp

Wednesday night's results were unavailable but according to the scoreboard W Bils are out in front, Benticks second, Cogswells third and Roaches have position four.
So semis could be W Bils v Roaches and Benticks v Cogswells.
Thursday April 4
Hennocks lost to Hornerys by a margin of 15 points. Mark Webb found Chris McQuie a relentless opponent losing to him 1-6, Ellie Cowhan v Will Markwort 1-6 and Ben Schofield v T J Markwort 1-6.
Bayleys defeated Pipers 22 points to 19.
Sub Jake Shaw v Darryn 1-6, Jake Shaw v Brendon Allegri forfeit to Jake, Dave Brinckley found enough winners to topple Shanna Nock 15-8 in their four set romp, Brett Thomas v Sandy Paterson 1-6. John Ridley v Adam Chudleigh no game.
In a very entertaining match Al Carlisle and Will Markwort were equal with a set each and then a very vocally excited Alister won 15-4, 15-11.
Oliver Paterson and Anthony Trotter had the only five set match of the evening, Ol won the fifth set 15-8.
Millers lost to Dawes on the only court where all matches were played so the scores 23 points to 26 added up to the usual 49 total.
Lockie and Oli had an excellent four setter with all the dazzling shots playable and retrieving skills displayable. Lock won this time 16-14.
Austen Brown and Jono Cannon rallied through four sets until Austen lost the last 12-15.
Pete Cowhan, despite some brilliant boasting ah shots that is, for which he is famous, had trouble with Lawry Brayne's seemingly effortless volley drops which tend to stick to the floor like glue, one after the other. Pete lost 1-6.
Haig Carlisle v Max Ridley 5-2, Weivan Huang v Cameron Dale 2-5, Sam Mackay v Dennis Haynes 2-5 and George Falvey v Ben Brace 6-1.
These results have Pipers at number one with 263 points, Dawes second 249, Hornerys next 225 and Bayleys with 219 points.
Semis draw will be Pipers v Bayleys and Dawes v Hornerys.
It will be interesting to see the four top teams from both nights competing for finals selection.
