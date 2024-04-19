Garden Club's bright future secured as new executive step up

At our recent Deferred Annual General Meeting of the Forbes Garden Club Elvy, Retiring President, took the chair for the election of office positions not filled at the Annual General meeting in February.
With perseverance she was able to fill all positions that remained vacant.
Well done to those who stepped up to keep our much loved Garden Club afloat especially Margaret Dent who without hesitation filled the position of President.
Whilst for the time being it will only be a Social Club without Open Gardens or Flower shows.
If we work together it can still have an interesting outcome with many offering their gardens for meetings.
Our next meeting will be on April 23, 2pm at 1 Koala Place.
This is subject to rain or bad weather, alternate venue will be the Mens shed.
Please bring your chair, your hat and a mug.
Afternoon tea will be supplied.
During each month, we will again have Flower of the Month.
For those who are new to the Club just pick one stem of a flower from your garden, place it in a container with your name and the name of the flower underneath the container.
Last month Flower of the month was won by Pam Baass with a Bromelaid.
Second place was John Browne with a Variegated Canna Lily and Elvy Quirk third with a Majenta.
With autumn days come many falling leaves but what a pretty time with the ever changing colours.
A special message:
"To plant a garden is to dream of tomorrow".
Contributed by Elvy Quirk
