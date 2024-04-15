Join the Walk to Defeat MND on Sunday, April 21

Let's walk to defeat Motor Neurone Disease together.
The biennial Forbes walk is back - at 10am on Sunday, April 21 and individuals, teams, families and their furry friends are urged to be part of it.
This year marks nine years since locals hosted their first Forbes walk, it's now raised more than $50,000 for MND NSW.
The Duncan family initiated the Forbes walk and have been huge supporters of it, in memory of their husband and father Stuart (senior) who died with MND.
Motor neurone disease (MND) is the name given to a group of diseases in which the nerve cells - neurones - controlling the muscles that enable us to move, speak, breathe and swallow; undergo degeneration and die.
There is currently no cure.
Since the loss of his dad, son Stuart Duncan says he's become aware of many more people in our district who have or have lost someone to MND.
His business, Duncan Stockcrates, remains a key supporter of the Forbes walk honouring his dad's wishes.
Money raised helps support people living with MND and their families - providing equipment, education and information, and additional support.
Walk to Defeat MND Forbes will be happening from 10am on April 21 at Lions Park, Forbes, with a pre-Walk warmup and stretch with Rise Physiotherapy Group, and delicious goodies available from Oh So Sugar.
Register now at Walk to Defeat MND Forbes - www.walktodefeatmnd.org.au/forbes24
The walk is approximately 5km and is wheelchair, stroller and dogs on lead friendly (please bring bags for any 'doggy deposits').
T-shirt pick up and merchandise sales will open at 9:30am, the walk at 10am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.