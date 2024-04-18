Diggers harness racing club to mark Anzac Day in Parkes

Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club is to continue the time-honoured tradition of its memorial Anzac Day meeting, but this year it will be at the Parkes track.
The Parkes Club will host Forbes' two meetings this year as repairs and upgrades continue at the Forbes track and showground following the 2022 flooding.
The Forbes harness racing club was founded for and by local diggers, and in the long term president Lex Crosby remains determined to bring racing back to Forbes and and particularly on April 25 each year.
The track itself is just about restored to racing standard thanks to the work by and support of Forbes Shire Council, for which the club is very grateful.
"We wanted to maintain the race dates so we kept those and transferred to Parkes, which was very lucky we fit in with the Parkes committee and they're happy to have us," Mr Crosby said.
It was local returned servicemen who formed the club to raise money to help build the RSL Memorial Club.
"That's the whole tradition and that's why we want to keep racing - we'll definitely be back racing next year," Mr Crosby said.
"That's what's driving the club more than anything, that we have to keep that tradition up for those diggers that did form the club and get it going 70 years ago."
On Anzac Day, the club hosts memorial races honouring local harness racing identities Pud Woods, Neville Pellow, Rosemary and Robert Lee, and former RSL Sub Branch president Les Findlay.
The day's feature race is the Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Diggers Cup.
Forbes RSL Sub Branch will conduct the Anzac commemorations in the afternoon - right before the running of the Cup. Race times were yet to be finalised at time of preparing for press.
Forbes Town and District Band will travel from Forbes to conduct the Anzac service with Bryan Jones, President of the Forbes RSL Sub Branch.
"We're keeping the Anzac Day traditions, we appreciate Bryan and the Town Band coming over," Mr Crosby said - calling on the community to do the same.
"Commemorate the day and service: the service is always very moving.
"Horses played such a big part in World War I especially that on that day having the horses there, standing at the service, is very special.
"We'd really like everyone to come over and support - it is the Forbes meeting."
When it comes to the on-track action Crosby is hopeful that we'll see some local horses line up for the day, particularly with the lure of the local race restricted to horses within 140km of Forbes.
Racing at the Parkes Showground Paceway, gates open midday with first race approximately 1pm.
Canteen and bar available on course, with a free jumping castle for the children.
