Landscape art exhibition

The Forbes Arts Society's upcoming art exhibition "Landscape" will celebrate and explore landscape interpretations.
The exhibition brings together the work of Forbes Arts Society members.
"Landscape art is a multifaceted genre and this collection of work will reflect the diversity of creative styles and techniques adopted by our local artists," said Forbes Arts Society's Dr Karen Ritchie.
"Although the theme is not limited to just our region, the Landscape exhibition will showcase some of the magnificent natural scenery of the Central West NSW," she said.
An exhibition opening will be held on Friday, April 26, 6pm at Forbes Town Hall.
Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. They can be purchased at the door.
The exhibition will then be on public display at Forbes Town Hall until Sunday, April 28 2023 from 9am until 2pm daily.
For more information about the Landscape exhibition, head to www.forbesartssociety.com or follow the Forbes Arts Society on Facebook and Instagram.
This exhibition is supported by ArtsWeb volunteers, a committee of the Forbes Arts Society.
