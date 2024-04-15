Get match-ready with Kerin Health's new men's Reformer Pilates class

Over the past five years, there has been a rise in local and international sporting leagues, such as the NFL, NBA and NRL recognising the benefits of incorporating Reformer Pilates into professional athletes training routines.
On the field, incorporating Pilates into training aids the body in adapting strength to better handle impact, muscle endurance to drive through fatigue, whilst maintaining correct technique to avoid injury.
Kerin Health is pleased to be launching a regular weekly men's clinical Reformer Pilates class, commencing in Parkes next month.
The weekly class will focus on muscle conditioning, core stabilisation and injury prevention.
We spoke to Exercise Physiologist Carmen Edwards at Kerin Health on the stigmas surrounding Pilates, and the benefits that can be gained.
"There is a stigma surrounding Pilates due to its popularity amongst women for its numerous health benefits and versatility," Carmen said.
"However Pilates was actually developed by a man to help rehabilitate injured soldiers in World War 1.
"When playing sport, our bodies are forced into multi directional movement and Pilates allows you to train your body in all planes.
"Being on the field involves many unpredictable situations and with regular strength and conditioning as well as spatial and body awareness you can ensure your body is ready to take on anything."
Sports focussed Exercise Physiologist at Kerin Health, Clarissa Horan, says it is so much harder than it looks.
"It combines just the right amount of strengthening, lengthening, inner core strength, and postural stability - making it the perfect addition to enhance performance in any discipline - sport or everyday activities!" Clarissa said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.