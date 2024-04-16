Pennants bowlers seeking success against Dubbo after tough two rounds

Little changed for Forbes bowlers who played Round 2 of the Zone 4 competition last Sunday with host club Parkes B&S (Town Club) winning overall 10-0 after a combined score of 63-43 in the Grade 3 competition.
A vast improvement will be required by the premier bowlers at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club if they are to figure in the end of season games after last weekend suffering a similar result against the strong Grenfell club.
Perhaps a change of date might help in the schedule with the match against Dubbo Macquarie moved from April 21 to May 5 resulting in home games on Saturday and Sunday May 4 and 5.
Changes were made for last Sunday with John Cutler (lead), Kerry Roach (second), Laurie Crouch (third) for skip Viv Russell going down 14-17 against the Michael Went skipped four.
They were not disgraced having a strong chance after 4-all at five ends then leading 12-8 after 12. Parkes responded to win the next seven ends highlighted by a three on end 16 to lead 17-12. Forbes did win the last two ends but the 'horse had bolted'.
Also putting in a strong performance with no luck were Ian Hodges, Shane Bolam, Robert 'Bert' Bayley for skip Christian West going down 21-19 against the fancied Mark Fitzalan four.
Once again the Forbes combo started strong to lead 16-4 after eight then 17-12 after 13 before 17-all after 17. It was 18-all with two ends to play. A three on the second last had the host club home.
In the last Bob Grant, Brett Davenport, Robert Dukes and Brian Asimus had no answers to the form of the Mark Dwyer skipped four going down 10-25. At 4-all after six the Forbes four were happy but the smile soon faded with Parkes kicking away to lead 16-6 after 14 dominating in the run home 9-4.
Back home three more games in Minor Singles were played resulting in some interesting results none more so then the 25-3 win by Brett Davenport over Sue White who was well off her usual strong game. Played over only 12 ends Sue could manage three singles with Brett adding up in a hurry highlighted by four scores of four.
Cheree Vincent also found her male opponent in form with Scott McKellar winning 26-10 in 14 ends. Scott gradually crept ahead leading 13-5 after seven then 23-5 after 11.
Robert Dukes warmed up for pennant with a 27-13 win over John Gorton who lead 5-0 after five. The pendulum swung the other way for Robert to lead 14-6 after 13 then 20-12 after 19. All over highlighted by a four on the last of 22 ends.
SOCIAL GAMES - Another strong showing on WEDNESDAY morning with seven games where the drawn winning rink resulted in a triples victory for Terry Molloy, Laurie Crouch and Ian Hodges 17-14 over Sandra Priest, Sid Morris and Lyall Strudwick in 14 ends.
Second winners draw had four ladies involved with victory to Robyn Mattiske and Kerry Roach 30-5 in 16 over Therese Davis and Irene Riley.
Angela Dent and Rob Priest, who was spotted practising prior in touch to win 20-10 over Sue Smith ad John Baass in 18 leading 19-1 after 11. A happy NRL Dragon Noel Jolliffe led for Paul Doust to win 19-14 in 16 over Bill Looney and Cliff Nelson after 8-all at the end of nine.
Bill O'Connell is proving a winning lead, the latest for Annette Tisdell to down Bill Scott and Tony Bratton 29-10 in 20 in command 11-5 after 10. Leads John Browne and Fred Vogelsang had no intention of more than 18 ends for a 19-11 win to John and Kerry Dunstan over Fred and Barry Shine coming from 10-11 down prior to the last four ends.
In the last Geoff Coles and Dale Scott won 15-11 over John Gorton and Sue White in 16 at 9-all after 11.
The $600 jackpot is safe again on THURSDAY afternoon as five games were unable to upset the 'money kitty' but joy for Jeff Herbert and Terry Molloy with resting touchers.
In a nail biter Terry Molloy and Lyall Strudwick held on to win 19-18 in 22 over Jeff Herbert and Glenn Kearney highlighted by a four on the second last end to hit the winning lead. Earlier they led 15-9 at 14 to be behind 15-17 after 20.
Paul Doust and Dale Scott won 37-11 in 22 over Billy Cowell and Tony Bratton leading 24-6 at half time. Similarly Cliff Nelson and Poss Jones won 26-11 in 22 over Ian Hodges and Viv Russell only just in front 11-10 after 13. A brilliant 15-1 late highlighted the win.
In triples Joyce Boland, Allan Hilder and Bert Bayley won 19-11 in 18 over Jason Howell, Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes due to a dominating finish as it was only 12-10 prior to the last three ends.
In the last Dale Maynard and Laurie Crouch won 25-15 in 22 over Tara-Lee Shaw and Al Phillips. It was 11-1 after six then 23-7 after 15. Tara-Lee and Al did have some joy winning the run home over seven ends 8-2.
Brilliant weather SUNDAY morning resulted in five games with resting touchers to Mick Merritt, Terry Molloy and Al Phillips.
Peter Tisdell and Al Phillips had an easy morning winning 23-5 in the scheduled 16 ends over Peter Greenhalgh and Cheree Vincent leading 11-3 after eight. Angela Dwyer and Terry Molloy combined well to win 14-7 over Paul Atkins and Allan Hilder coming from 5-7 down after nine.
Geoff Coles and Dale Scott had a 16-13 win over Billy Cowell and Shayne Staines due mainly to a 8-1 lead after six. Blacky Clifford and John Cutler won 15-13 over Mick Merritt and Paul Baker coming from 1-8 down after four.
In the last Grahame Riley, Pat O'Neill and Colin Dunbar from Harvey Bay won 13-3 over Dale Maynard, Jamie Dukes and Peter Besgrove. 'Rooster' winners Dale Scott, Peter Besgrove, Paul Atkins, Billy Cowell, Jamie Dukes, Peter Greenhalgh.
YOUR CLUB - Sure it's getting a bit cooler but the weather is still great so if having a day out may we suggest the 'Bowlie', the community club for all.
Take in the re-furbished deck over-looking the lake and next door to the kids play-ground. What a location for all members of the family. In-club friendly atmosphere complemented by superb Chinese dining in the re-furbished restaurant.
When not hosting premier events SOCIAL BOWLS - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am. And why not indoor bowls - Monday 2pm or the pool comp - Friday 7pm. Croquet - Sunday 9.30am. Bingo - Thursday 1pm and the regular members draw - 7pm Wednesday.
