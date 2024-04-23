Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

HE Silos event delayed

April 23 2024 - 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at HE Silos will now hold their anniversary event in May.
The team at HE Silos will now hold their anniversary event in May.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, HE Silos regrets to announce the postponement of its 55th-anniversary celebration event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.