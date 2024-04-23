HE Silos event delayed

Due to unforeseen circumstances, HE Silos regrets to announce the postponement of its 55th-anniversary celebration event.
Originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the event will now occur on Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 10am to 2pm.
This landmark event commemorates HE Silos' remarkable journey of innovation and excellence in the Australian agricultural technology sector for over five decades.
Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to explore cutting-edge advancements in agricultural technology and gain invaluable insights into the future of grain storage and management.
"We understand the importance of this milestone celebration, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the date change," said Executive Director Stevie-Leigh Morrison.
"We remain committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that showcases our dedication to serving the agricultural community."
The event will feature distinguished guest speakers, including renowned chemistry and analytical instrumentation expert Greg Doran and Chris Warrick, a leading consultant in on-farm grain storage and management.
Their expertise promises to enrich the celebration and provide attendees with invaluable knowledge for informed decision-making in grain storage practices.
"We are grateful for the continued support of our valued customers, partners, and stakeholders," added Executive Director Stevie-Leigh Morrison.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone on June 13th for a day filled with celebration, innovation, and industry networking."
Don't miss this opportunity to join us for the HE Silos 55 Years in Business Grain Expo.
Stay updated by following us on social media and joining the conversation using #HEsilos #55YearsStrong #GrainExpo.
To RSVP and secure your spot at the HE Silos 55 Years in Business Grain Expo, please visit the updated Eventbrite Link.
Note: All updates regarding the event postponement are available on our social media channels. We appreciate your understanding and continued support.
