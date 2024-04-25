Platypi start off winners

The road trip to Cowra at the start of every season is always a tough introduction to the Blowes Cup season for the Forbes Platypi.
A permanent fixture on the Blowes Cup calendar the first round game provides both sides with a tough start to the season - Saturday's encounter was no different.
The Platypi prevailed for a 27-14 win despite the first half send off of Mesake Masima who was given his marching orders for a high tackle and the sinbinning of Lemeki Rasaloto in the second half for repeated infringements.
Points for Forbes came via tries Soro Bainivalu (2), Mahe Fangupo and Frazer Duff with Bevan slotting two conversions and a penalty goal.
Cowra's points came from tries to Damien Michael and Navolace. Noah Ryan converted both tries.
"We did it pretty tough," Platypi manager Phil Prior said after the win
"We played with 14 men for most of the game and for another 10 had only 13 on the field.
"The penalty count was pretty hefty against us too," he said.
"We did it tough but the boys stuck to the game plan and our systems to come out on top.
"We were under no illusions it was going to be tough but we also knew we were going to be very competitive," Prior said.
Despite the loss Cowra coach Col Kilby remains optimistic about his side's season.
"We thought we could win but I'm not surprised or concerned by the result," Kilby said.
Prior supported Kilby's view that Cowra will remain competitive in this year's Blowes Cup.
"Cowra have been pretty strong over the past couple of years and should still be competitive," he said.
Both clubs lacked the preparation needed to be match fit come round one with Prior and Kilby both expecting improvement as the season progresses.
"We didn't get the trial games that we wanted, (Saturday) was basically our first full hit out," Kilby said.
"Things didn't go quite as we hoped on the training field so we expected there would be a few teething problems with cohesion and a fairly new backline.
"We've set our goals to improve over the first few weeks, similar to last year.
"Forbes has a lot a big physical forward pack and a lot of new players so credit to them for the way they played.
"We were not where we expected to be in a few weeks time," Kilby said.
The Eagles lost Gabe Brown from the front row but the remainder of the first grade squad appears to have come through the tough encounter unscathed.
Forbes, Prior said, had come through without any injury worries.
Both sides lost a number of players from their second grade squads due to injury.
This weekend Forbes host Bulldogs while Cowra are on the road against Orange City.
