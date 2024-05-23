Forbes Police honoured for bravery and service

Forbes police have been recognised for brave and professional actions following a malicious wounding last year.
Sergeant Robert Ellis, Constable P Razey, Constable Mitchell Hayter and Probationary Constable Nicholas Cairnduff were presented with Certificates of Merit at the Central West Police District Awards.
Detective Senior Constable Daniel Barling was recognised for his professionalism and dedication to duty in investigating the events of that night, those investigations leading to an arrest.
Emergency services were called to Rankin Street in the early hours of September 10, 2023, where three people had been wounded - two of them seriously injured.
Superintendent Brendan Gorman congratulated the Forbes officers at the Central West Police District Awards Ceremony in Parkes Services Club this month.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley was the guest of honour and Commissioner Karen Webb was there to congratulate award recipients.
"Today is the day to recognise and thank you all for your outstanding contribution to the NSW Police Force," Minister Catley said.
"It is both a great honour and a real reminder of the important work you do day in and day out within the community.
"I know that today's recipients bring a wealth of experience, professionalism and firstly dedication to what you do. Everybody receiving an award today is a credit to their heart, their community and a credit to the NSW Police Force."
Ms Catley presented the following awards:
The following awards were presented by Commissioner Karen Webb:
The following awards were presented by Assistant Commissioner Rob Smith:
Superintendent Brendan Gorman thanked officers for their commitment to our community.
"Each award recipient here today has contributed to the fabric of our society making it stronger and more resilient, your actions inspire us all for that we thank you," he said.
