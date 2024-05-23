Be part of the magic when River Arts Festival returns to Forbes in 2024

The River Arts Festival will return on Saturday, August 10.
Rob Shannon and the local committee couldn't be more delighted to be bringing the community together through the arts again - after a long five-year hiatus.
Live music, art, dance, markets and that magical, meaningful lantern parade are in the planning, and now is very much the time for those interested in being part of it to contact the organisers.
In 2024, River Arts presents Ripple, the theme inspired as always by our waterways but also reflecting the way we're connected as a community.
This year's festival will be in a family-favourite venue, Lions Park on Lake Forbes, and the groups involved in some of the much-loved features of previous festivals are once again involved in the planning.
Those include our local schools, Kristen's dance studio, dragon boats and Town Band, with the whole day to start with the Rotary Ipomoea markets.
It's all about bringing the community together, festival director Rob Shannon said.
River Arts has always been about connecting community through the arts, but after five years - and those years holding so much hardship for our town and district as well as nation - this year is very special.
"We now know that to take these events for granted is not something anyone can do any more," Rob said.
"We just had years of this all being taken away."
This year's one-day festival is a time to celebrate being here and together, and a space for connection and healing.
Art workshops for adults and children, yoga, women's workshops, children's entertainment are all in the planning.
It will be an absolute musical treat with Lolo Lovina, with their caravan and "intoxicating brew of Balkan Romani beats" and rockabilly band Felix Albert and the Gentlemanly Two on the main stage.
There's also a local acoustic stage with opportunities for central west talent to perform through the day.
Community groups interested in having a stall or performers keen to take the local stage, are very welcome to reach out to Rob.
The festival would love to hear from local performers, particularly with original music, and to have community groups offering affordable food options at the event.
Amidst it all, there will be time and space to relax and reconnect.
