Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Be part of the magic when River Arts Festival returns to Forbes in 2024

May 23 2024 - 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The lantern parade and dancing brolgas are a much-loved feature of the River Arts Festival, which returns August 10, 2024. File picture
The lantern parade and dancing brolgas are a much-loved feature of the River Arts Festival, which returns August 10, 2024. File picture

The River Arts Festival will return on Saturday, August 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.