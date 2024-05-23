Forbes Advocate
Cup day thriller: four-way photo finish in Parkes feature

By Colin Hodges
May 23 2024 - 9:57pm
Parkes Jockey Club President Alex Prout, Just a Brother, strapper Peter Rose and Trainer Terry Croft holding the Parkes Cup.
In front of the biggest crowd at a Parkes Cup meeting for many years, the feature race was a thriller with the Terry Croft, Hawkesbury trained Just A Brother gaining the judges verdict in a four-way photo finish.

