Cup day thriller: four-way photo finish in Parkes feature

Will Stanley who married fellow jockey Chelsea Ings last week, brought One More Thing with a strong run from well back to beat Charge Away (Shayleigh Ingelse, $8) and Foxwell (Heavelon Van Der Hoven, $2.10 to $1.60 favourite.).Leading for home, the consistent Paul Clisby, Dubbo trained Starane (Shayleigh Ingelse, $4.20 to $3.80 favourite) won the 1000 metres Parkes Farm Centre & Can-Am Benchmark 58 Handicap by nearly three lengths from Sparkingly (Nick Heywood, $6) and Beau Factor, Shannen Llewellyn, $5).

