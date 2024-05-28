Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Karana Ned an Aussie champion for Eugowra's Kevin and Kay Howell

Updated May 28 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 1:29pm
Kevin Howell and Karana Ned V.
Karana Kelpie Stud has another Australian blue ribbon: Karana Ned has won the Novice title at the Australian Yard Dog Championships.

Local News

