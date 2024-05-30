Eugowra cooks up a storm for 2024 community Biggest Morning Tea

Eugowra served more than 200 morning teas this year as its Cancer Council fundraising events continued into a 24th year.
Volunteers put on a fabulous selection of morning tea for the community at the Bowling Club and made deliveries to businesses and schools in and around the community.
Guest speaker Cass Sullivan from The Cancer Council said thank you - and spoke to the importance of the Biggest Morning Tea.
"Every four minutes in Australia a person is diagnosed with cancer and that's a statistic we want to change," she said.
There are four specific categories, Ms Sullivan explained, that funding from Biggest Morning Teas go towards. This includes, research, support, prevention and advocacy.
Local coordinator Judy Smith thanked all those who came along to the Bowlie on the day and generously supported the fundraising.
She reflected that every family, every community, has been touched by cancer.
Mrs Smith paid tribute to the late Helen Perry for establishing the Eugowra community event and to all those who donate their beautiful cooking and volunteer to help.
"It's been extremely successful over the years," Mrs Smith said.
"So many people are going through cancer it's important we raise the funds so they can carry on their research."
The Cancer Council offers:
SUPPORT
With funds from Biggest Morning Teas around Australia the Cancer Council have been able to provide the following:
RESEARCH
Cancer Council is the largest non-government funder of cancer research in the country, and thanks to the generosity of supporters, Cancer Council has been able to invest almost $250 million in Australian cancer research in the past five years alone.
Investment in research has helped increase cancer survival rates from 49 per cent in the 1980s to 69 per cent today.
Every day, brilliant Australian researchers are working to unlock more of cancer's secrets.
Thanks to vital research helped funded by our incredible Australia's Biggest Morning Tea hosts, Australia is on track to be the first country to eliminate cervical cancer by as early as 2028.
PREVENTION
One third of all cancers can be prevented, and funds raised from Australia's Biggest Morning Tea are helping to empower Australians to reduce their cancer risk.
This includes encouraging participation in cancer screening programs and providing education on healthy lifestyle choices through programs like SunSmart.
SunSmart campaigns have been reminding Australians to be sun safe since the 1980s. The latest data shows that melanoma rates in Australians under 40 are now dropping - thanks to public education campaigns.
Researchers supported the introduction of Australia's new cervical screening program, providing the evidence to support the changes. With our leading cervical screening and HPV vaccination program, Australia is now set to be the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer.
The Cancer Council reminds people of the dangers of smoking and supports people to quit. Today, Australian smoking rates remain their lowest on record at under 13%.
The Cancer Council promotes bowel cancer screening - encouraging eligible Australians to do the test and calling on governments to do more to increase participation. The free program could save 84,000 lives if just 60 per cent of eligible Australians take part.
