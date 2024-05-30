Electric vehicle chargers to be installed in June

We're just weeks away from having electric vehicle chargers installed in Forbes' central business district.
Spring Street is set to be the new home for four EV charging ports/bays.
The instillation of the EV chargers is planned for June and it's expected drivers will be able to plug in and recharge here by the end of June, a report to the May council meeting reveals.
The contract for this project was awarded to EVSE Australian for design and construct including electrical connections, equipment supply and software.
The chargers are an Australian made brand, Ocular, and Forbes will have one 60kW rapid DC and two 22kW fast chargers.
Drivers will be able to recharge through them using the Exploren Charging App.
The Western end of Spring Street was chosen due to the capacity of the transformer at the end of the street to enable the rapid chargers.
The location is also above the recent flood height and is readily accessible to both the highway and CBD.
The supplier's maintenance contractor is based out of Cowra in case of breakdowns.
