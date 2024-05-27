Rich history and bright future clear as Forbes Polo Club hosts 2024 tournament

Time-honoured trophies have been won as polo competition returned to Jemalong this month.
Forbes Polo Club hosted its annual tournament for the first time in three years on May 18 and 19.
Players from our region as well as Young, Goulburn, Windsor, Quirindi, Goondiwindi and Scone converged on the country club for a terrific weekend both on and off the polo field.
Murrabong club, from Young, claimed the historic Bullivant Cup for A Grade contesting the final against Millamalong, and Tamarang won the Droubalgie Cup for B Grade in the final against Forbes.
Team Forbes Black - Ed Davidson, Winston Bradley, Scarlett Francis and Tess Worland - claimed the Gunn family trophy winning C division after the final against Scone.
Team Forbes White - Sinclair Stratton, Indigo Francis, Harriet Peters and Sam Gunn - won the Jemalong Cup for D division against Millamalong.
Muz Easton from Forbes Polo Club was delighted to welcome competitors back to Jemalong after rains and flooding forced the cancellation of the past two tournaments.
"It was a great weekend," she said.
The club will celebrate 100 years in 2028 and the trophies contested on the weekend are historic - but the club is also focussed on building a strong future.
Each tournament, the Margaret King trophy is presented to the most improved Forbes player and this year it was impossible to choose just one.
The club's team of junior girls - Scarlett Francis, Harriet Peters, Indigo Francis and Tess Worland - shared the honours.
"I'm pretty sure Forbes is the only club in Australia that can put a team of four junior girls on the polo field," Ms Easton said.
The girls, who are aged 13 to 19, compete in mixed and open polo as well as in ladies and junior championships, she added.
The next event coming up for the historic club is a clinic in the July school holidays, with the opportunity for more people to learn to play the horse sport.
Anyone interested should save the date and keep a watch on the Forbes Polo Club Facebook date for details to come.
Those who love their horses and sport are urged to give it a go.
"I'd like to break down that barrier where people think it's exclusive," Ms Easton said.
Forbes Polo Club is community run, its members taking care of the fields and facilities - with thanks to Lawson Grains who let them continue on the historic site.
The social side of the club is also very enjoyable, with visitors enjoying country hospitality on the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.