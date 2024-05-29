Eugowra wins bronze in tourism awards

Eugowra has won bronze at the NSW Tourism Industry awards for top tiny town.
Huskisson, Broke and Wollombi were some of the other beautiful areas showcased in the category - for population under 1500.
Ultimately Huskisson won the Top Tiny Tourism Town Award, with Broke taking home Silver.
Cabonne Council says it is incredibly proud of the submission for Eugowra, and the award provides much-deserved recognition for this community who have rallied together to rebuild, and welcome visitors back to their adored country town.
The Top Tourism Town Awards showcase the value of tourism to the towns and communities across NSW and celebrates the diversity and outstanding regional destinations in the state.
A special thanks to Andrew Barnes of Geagle Productions, who worked with Council on the submission. Council envisioned the submission to recognise the town for its character, community and resilience, and it did just that.
The community's murals, which so beautifully tell its story, the hospitality, shopping, heritage and surrounding Nangar national park and countryside all feature in the video submission.
A huge thanks to the NSW Tourism Industry Council and Business NSW - Western NSW for this award. And a huge thank you to everyone who publicly voted for Eugowra.
