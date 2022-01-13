Friday, January 14 The river remains at the minor flood level at Jemalong Weir after peaking at 7.35m on Thursday. The State Emergency Service advises the river level is falling very slowly, it has fallen below the minor flood level at Cottons Weir. The Lachlan River is at minor flood levels at Cottons Weir and Jemalong again after inches of rain in the first two weeks of January. The SES advises the flood peak is now at Jemalong Weir, expected to reach about 7.35m at Jemalong Weir Downstream about midday Thursday. The SES advises land owners and farmers adjacent to rivers and creeks should monitor the river levels and the weather and: The peak was 4.22m at Cottons Weir on Tuesday night but it is like to remain around the minor flood level of 3.5m until Thursday evening. Wyangala Dam is at 98.5 per cent of capacity as of Thursday, with 10GL a day in releases according to NSW Water's real time water data.

Lachlan River causing minor flooding at Jemalong