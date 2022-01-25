Good turn-out for this week's croquet
We had 28 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday January 22.
Sadly on arriving we learnt the passing of Elvy Quirk's brother Keith, our condolences to Elvy and her family.
There were five players who won three games: Jeff Liebich, Bob Murray, Kevin Rubie ,BillScott, and Barry White.
The big winners:
- 14-9 Barry White and Merv Langfield, Kevin Rubie and Neville Spry
- 14-10 Bob Murray and Barry White, Joan Littlejohn and Bob Murray
- Robin Pols and Bill Scott, Barry White and Neville Spry.
Close Games:
- Kevin Rubie and Bill Scott 14 Colleen Liebich and Ray Burridge 13
- Dorelle Scott and Cheryle Toohey 14 Tony Thomson and Alex Todd 13
- Harley Stewart and John Browne 14 John Cole and Neville Spry `12
- Marie Spry and Jeff Liebich 14 Carolyn Neilsen and Cheryle Toohey 12
- Alex Todd and John Farah 14 Lorraine Todd and Bruce Field 12
- Ray Burridge 14 Harley Stewart and Tony Thomson 12
- Bob Murray and Robin Pols 14 Anne Stewart and Alex Todd 12
- Jill Rubie and Joan Littlejohn 14 Robin Pols and Tony Thomson 11
- Dorelle Scott and Anne Stewart 14 Carolyn Neilsen and Cheryle Toohey 11
- Jeff Liebich and John Cole 14 Jill Rubie and Cherylin Cole 11
- Bruce Field and John Farah 14 Lorraine Todd and John Browne 11
- John Browne and Lorraine Todd 14 John Farah and Jill Rubie 11
- Kevin Rubie and Bruce Field 14 Joan Littlejohn and Geoff Coles 11
- Jeff Liebich and John Cole 14 Dorelle Scott and Merv Langfield 1
We had 22 players to a drizzely morning on Tuesday 25th January,it did not stop us playing,
In fact they were all keen to play in the drizzle.
There were four players who managed three games: Bill Scott, Mal Smith, Kevin Rubie and Neville Spry.
The big winners:
- 11-2 Jeff Liebich and Bill Scott
- 10-3 Bill Scott and Mal Smith, Jeff Liebich and Tony Thomson.
Close games were
- Neville Spry and Mal Smith 8 Marie Spry and Jeff Liebich 5
- Barry White and Bob Murray 8 Ray Burridge and Jill Rubie 5
- Ray Burridge and John Cole 8 Joan Littlejohn and Geoff Coles 5
- Neville Spry and John Allegri 8 Alex Todd and Lorraine Todd 5
- Barry White and Alex Todd 8 John Allegri and Robin Pols 5
- Kevin Rubie and Lorraine Todd 7 Colleen Liebich and Joan Littlejohn 6
- Colleen Liebich 7 John Browne 6
- Jill Rubie and Bill Scott 7 Colleen Liebich and Geoff Coles 6
- Ray Burridge and Mal Smith 7 John Farah and John Browne 6
- Kevin Rubie and Neville Spry 7 John Cole and Geoff Coles 6
That's it till next Saturday
By Pegging Out