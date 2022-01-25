What's on in Forbes this Australia Day

whats-on,

Trying to work out how you'll spend the January 26 public holiday? Here's what's happening in Forbes this year: This year's Australia Day honours will be announced at a dinner at Forbes Town Hall on the evening of Tuesday, January 25. You can tune in to the announcements live through the Forbes Shire Council Facebook page from 7pm. Wednesday January 26 from 7am to 9am. Head down to Lions Park on Australia Day for a fun breakfast hosted by Rotary Club of Forbes, in partnership with Forbes Shire Council. This event includes the Rotary Citizenship Awards and will kick off the community celebrations on Australia Day. Wednesday January 26 from 10am to 2pm. Chillin' By the Lake will feature a variety of food vans at various points around beautiful lake Forbes from 10am-2pm. Forbes Shire Council invites you to bring a picnic rug and enjoy our beautiful lake. Food vans will be located at Lions Park, Forbes Aquatic Centre, Apex Park and the Water Park. Wednesday January 26 from 6pm to 10pm. Party in the Park will kick off at Lions Park from 6pm, featuring live entertainment from GabeMusic, amazing food and drink vendors, kids activities, free pedal boats and a spectacular fireworks display at 9pm. Pet owners are asked to note that fireworks will occur in the evening. The fireworks display will occur from 9pm at Bates Bridge, Lachlan Street and does advise that road closures will be implemented at Bates Bridge between 7pm and 9.45pm to ensure the safety of the community during the fireworks display.

