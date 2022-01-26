Dedication to ensuring generations of Forbes residents enjoy and achieve in horse riding and sports has seen Laurie Norris named Forbes' Citizen of the Year on Australia Day 2022. The award "recognises an outstanding mentor to many decades of Forbes children," the citation read at Tuesday night's dinner and awards ceremony said. Mr Norris's voluntary contribution has touched the lives of so many people, as he has given up his time to mentor young riders and coached many on to higher levels of competition and achievement. He is now also lending his time and expertise to Forbes Riding for the Disabled Association. "I'm very humbled," Mr Norris said before a crowd in Town Hall. "To win an award like this you have to have an amazing team behind you, and especially with pony club I probably lead the way but the staff behind me are just incredible. "They do a lot behind the scenes - that I can't do. I can ride a horse - don't worry about that, but they back you and make these things possible. "So I want to thank them, this award is not just me but the whole team." He particularly acknowledged the support of his wife Rachael, who's "110 per cent behind me all the time" and daughters Lucy and Melissa. "This is truly a great honour and I do thank everybody concerned," he said. Mr Norris was persuaded to share his talents as a yarn-spinner, with a couple of his own works and one of those from his mentor and local legend 'Tractor' Rennick to cap the night in fine style. What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/c2ec8537-110c-48fa-a85d-95bc77a76cfc.JPG/r12_60_4486_2588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Laurie Norris Forbes' Citizen of the Year