Eugowra raises $3,960 with Biggest Morning Tea

multimedia, photos-and-video,

This year the Eugowra community has participated in their 22nd (missed in 2020 because of COVID restrictions), Biggest Morning Tea event of the 29 years which the Cancer Council has held this fundraiser. Tony Toohey hosted the event at his home in Bowler Street, where people gathered in the garden to listen to the guest speaker and to enjoy the tasty food provided. Warren 'Wizza' Welsh who was raised in Eugowra, or 'Eulimore' to be precise, proved to be a great guest speaker. After acknowledgment of country and meeting on Wiradjuri land, he gave an overview of his journey with prostate cancer. The process of accepting the diagnosis was something he had to learn to take in and then the options of treatment. He chose to accept the radical robotic surgery, which means the removal of the prostrate, which then didn't require chemo or radiotherapy. He entertained the audience with a few antidotes of his younger days in Eugowra, and explained that he went to Manly for a long week-end 30 odd years ago, and Ian 'Tadpole' is still waiting for him to return and do his share of the farm work. Warren is full of praise for the research, surgeons and hospital staff for the successful new treatment that was decided upon. He reminded those in attendance how aesthetically pleasing it is to return to Eugowra and to see the countryside so green at present. He went on to say that it is obvious the community spirit is still alive by those in attendance, and that keeps the range of charity events supported. The Biggest Morning Tea coordinator for the Eugowra community event, Judy Smith, thanked Warren for his very informative and entertaining talk. Judy also thanked Tony for being the host this year and went on to thank all those who worked providing the food and the ticket sellers, and also to all those who attended. Thanks were also extended to the band of workers who, earlier in the day, had gathered at Judy's home where they prepared and delivered 70 morning teas to the two schools and Pre School and 92 to the workers in the various shops, mills and business houses in town. A very big thank you to all those who provided food, gave very generous donations and helped in many ways. We hope to carry on in the same way the late Helen Perry set this community event up 22 years ago. I am sure she would be very proud that we are still doing just that. The wonderful sum raised from The Biggest Morning Tea is $3,960.50, an amazing amount for this very small community. The results of the raffles and '100 clubs' are displayed on the notice boards around town. We are always amazed with the very generous people of our community. In the last few weeks, we have had the Street Stall of St Joes, the Public-School P & C Stall on Election Day, the Hospital Auxiliary Street Stall, the Murals fundraiser, the Pre School High Tea and now the Biggest Morning Tea. All these events were extremely well supported.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/e328a6eb-9080-4a64-938d-04287203831a.JPG/r0_123_4608_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg