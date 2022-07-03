Forbes Advocate

Campers can return for farm experience after Rotary installs amenities at Moonbi Hall

Updated July 4 2022 - 5:34am, first published July 3 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For students from Brisbane Waters Agricultural College on the Central Coast spending a school holiday at Warroo is a chance to get on-farm life experience.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.