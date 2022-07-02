Take me home: Jason Owen brings John Denver show to Forbes

X-Factor star and Golden Guitar nominee Jason Owen is coming to Forbes this week.
The popular Central West star is performing his up-close and personal show, Jason Owen sings John Denver - The Acoustic Sessions Tour along with his own hits.
Owen burst onto the music scene in 2012 as runner-up of the X-Factor; his debut album Life is a Highway reached number one on the ARIA Country Chart and number five on the Australian National ARIA chart.
He has since released Friday Night featuring his first original hit Damn Right; Proud, his first all-originals album celebrating his First Nations background; Jason Owen Sings John Denver: The 20th Anniversary; and Jason Owen Sings John Denver: The Acoustic Sessions which debuted at Number 1 on the ARIA Country Music Charts in May 2021.
He has been nominated for five major music awards including Golden Guitars and CMC awards.
Having grown up in the tiny town of Albert, NSW, as the only child in a town of just 12 people, in 2019 Jason founded his own charity, Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids, supporting regional and isolated children.
Each year Jason embarks on an annual road trip as the main charity initiative.
In 2020 he completed an 8,000km road trip in 10 days in December across four states, delivering toys, funds and groceries to more than 800 kids, as well as delivering impactful motivational talks.
For his efforts he won the prestigious 2021 NSW/ACT Young Achiever Award for the Community Service and the People's Choice Award, and was also the most nominated entrant in the 2021 competition.
He will be at Club Forbes on July 9, tickets are available online.
