Forbes Advocate

Festival makes a move: Hilltop Hoods to headline VANFEST 2022 in Bathurst

Updated July 4 2022 - 8:08am, first published July 3 2022 - 10:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAKING A MOVE: After calling Forbes home since 2014 and hosting a mini-festival earlier this year, VANFEST is making the move to Bathurst. Picture: FILE

Australia's most popular regional boutique music festival, VANFEST, is set to return on December 2 and 3 with a new look, new location, and chart-topping, award winning Australian and New Zealand artists.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.