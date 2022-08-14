Forbes Advocate

Dubbo Kangaroos will play in the Blowes Cup finals after defeating Forbes 33-31

By Tom Barber
Updated August 14 2022 - 11:06am, first published 1:17am
A handful of late tries and a missed penalty goal after the siren were enough to give Dubbo Roos a win in the final round of the Blowes Clothing Cup season - and close the Platypi out.

