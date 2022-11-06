Peak past town but those forced from homes face wait for water to recede

Flooding has peaked in Forbes, but aerial assessments indicate hundreds of homes and businesses have been inundated by water and those forced out now face a wait to return.
Floodwaters are anticipated to take some time to recede, Chief Superintendent Ken Murphy says, though he's in no doubt people are anxious to get back to their properties.
Before residents return to their homes, emergency personnel will assess the effect of floodwater on roads, electricity, sewerage and other essential services, which can pose significant safety issues.
"We urge people to remain away from the emergency warning area until we advise it is safe to return," Chief Superintendent Murphy said.
"NSW SES will, in conjunction with other emergency service agencies, conduct damage impact assessments and assist with the flood clean-up as soon as possible."
Those who know they have water over the floor of their property are urged to register with the SES through 132 500 so that clean up can be organised.
On Sunday, November 6, NSW SES members have responded to 123 requests for assistance at Forbes including transportation of nurses to the local hospital, resupply of essential items, welfare checks and one flood rescue of sheep and goats stuck in floodwater.
While water is receding in the area, any additional rainfall may cause renewed river rises.
"Our community members along the Lachlan River have faced prolonged flooding, and must brace for further potential flooding over the next few months," Chief Superintendent Murphy said.
And now, of course, the flood peak heads downstream to our farming community that's had major flooding since the start of October.
"Today our thoughts and prayers are with our Jemalong, Bedgerabong, Warroo, Corinella people because we know that the water is still heading down their way," Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said.
