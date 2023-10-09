Forecast is fine for Saturday's 2023 Forbes Spring races

Saturday is the richest day on the Australian racing calendar and you can spend it trackside in Forbes.
Forbes Spring Races is back and the forecast is looking fine for Forbes Jockey Club's big day.
It's also Everest Carnival Day: yes, our annual local event lines up with Royal Randwick's $20 million feature, The TAB Everest.
Forbes Jockey Club president Randall Grayson says it will be great to have racegoers back on course in good Spring weather for this meeting, which has been disrupted by COVID and flooding in the past couple of years.
Fashions on the Field and a jumping castle for the kids are features of what's expected to be a great day.
"This is the biggest day in racing on the Australian calendar so we've been fortunate to pick that day," he said.
"It'll be good for the locals to watch the local races but also bet on the big ones - the Everest is worth $20 million this year alone, and the new King's race is a $5 million race."
That is the inaugural King Charles III Stakes, carrying prizemoney of $5 million, to be run at Royal Randwick alongside the Everest over 1600m at weight-for-age conditions.
Locally, the Forbes club hosts a TAB meeting with a six-race program which should ensure race goers have full fields of quality racing live.
Grayson says the track is in really good order, under the care of long-time curator Tom Molloy.
Last November the course was under floodwater three foot deep, but the volunteer Forbes Jockey Club committee has been at work to prepare both track and facilities to welcome the community back - as seen at the successful Forbes Cup meeting in August.
"It looks a picture," Grayson said.
Gates open 11.30am Saturday with bar and canteen open through the day and bookmakers on site to keep up to date with the metropolitan races.
For $100, you can purchase a seat in the catered VIP area - tickets available online.
Saturday's forecast is for sunshine and a top of 26 degrees - you couldn't ask for better for Fashions on the Field with prizes for:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.