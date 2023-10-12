Meet the Forbes pup with a start in the Million Dollar Chase

A Forbes family will be trackside for greyhound racing's Million Dollar Chase on Friday night, with their very own locally-trained dog starting in the sport's richest race.
Bella Una is trained by Raymond Smith, Irinka Kennels, and owned by the very excited and delighted Sheather family.
It's only two years - maybe not even that - since Michael Sheather, a local teacher, phoned Irinka Kennels and asked for advice on getting involved in the greyhound game.
When he settled on greyhound ownership as a start, Jack referred him to Cudal to choose a pup.
Off the family headed to look at the three pups the renowned trainer had identified.
Michael and his sons were split in their decision, and they originally chose another pup.
"But I was stewing over it," Michael said, "There was just something about Bella on the day, I just couldn't get her out of my mind so I talked Ted into swapping."
He went back to the breeders and asked for the other pup.
"Bella's been the result," Michael said. "It's just fate I suppose, probably good luck."
That and the right trainer - the remarkable Jack Smith having trained champions for years: Palawa King just won the National Distance Championship Final for local owner John Hughes; distance champion Miss Ezmae; the people's champion Feral Franky.
Belly Una was first emergency in her semi-final, and started at $26 after receiving the call up.
But she went on to post a career-best time of 29.70 for the 520m and she's drawn box 4 for Friday night's start at Wentworth Park.
Whatever happens, Michael already considers her a winner. It will be a thrill for the whole family to watch her race.
"(Bella's) only been racing about six months so she's done remarkably well," Michael said.
