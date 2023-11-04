Flood mitigation investigations begin at Marsden, reduced speed limit on Newell Highway

Geotechnical investigations that are part of the Newell Highway flood mitigation project will begin on Monday, November 6.
Transport for NSW is advising motorists to allow a few minutes of extra travel time as there will be reduced speed limits and stop / slow traffic control during the work - over about four weeks.
The work, to be completed as part of the Newell Highway Flood Mitigation - West Wyalong to Forbes project, will include the use of a small excavator for minor digging work.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and from 8am to 1pm on Saturday and is expected to be completed in four weeks, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience.
