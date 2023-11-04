Forbes Advocate
Flood mitigation investigations begin at Marsden, reduced speed limit on Newell Highway

The Newell Highway was closed for seven weeks in the 2022 floods, with Marsden the worst-affected area. Picture Transport for NSW
The Newell Highway was closed for seven weeks in the 2022 floods, with Marsden the worst-affected area. Picture Transport for NSW

Geotechnical investigations that are part of the Newell Highway flood mitigation project will begin on Monday, November 6.

