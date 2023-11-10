Forbes Advocate
Thuringowa Quota Club donates to Forbes Public School through Parkes Que Club

By Pam Nankivell
November 10 2023 - 1:00pm
QUE president Kath Whitchurch presents Forbes Public School vice captain Milly Ridley and principal Meg Staples with the generous donation from Thuringowa Quota Club. Photo supplied
Principal Meg Staples and vice captain Milly Ridley from Forbes Public School were warmly welcomed at Parkes Que Club as the Thuringowa Quota Club in Queensland had sent, via our club, $2300 to be used where it would do the greatest good for our regional flood victims.

