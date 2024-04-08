Lawn bowls: Forbes Pennants 7s impressive as competition begins

It's pennants time for bowls with the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club having mixed success in the first round of Open Zone 4 competition last Sunday.
While the 7's were impressive winning 9-1 over Parkes B&Sc (Town Club) the 3's returned home from Grenfell well out-classed 10-0.
All is not lost as stated last weekend was the first round with selectors confident of better results, especially from the much hyped 3's.
While no score cards were handed in from the 3's for publication it can be reported Brett Davenport, Greg Gunn, Robert Dukes and Brian Asimus lost 12-16; John Kennedy, Bob Grant, Shayne Bolam and Christian West lost 15-26 while Peter Besgrove, Kerry Roach, John Cutler and Scott Andrews had no luck at all going down 11-31.
At the end of the day on the 'big board' Grenfell 73, Forbes 38. The 3's are at home this week play Parkes B&Sc. Then the following week, the 21st it is Macquarie at Dubbo.
For the Super 7's Shayne Staines, Sue White, Denny Byrnes and Scott McKelllar went down on the last end 19/20 while Cheree Vincent, Sid Morris, Annette Tisdell and Lyall Strudwick had a 28/19 victory to go with the win by Clint Hurford, Rob Priest, Paul Baker and Laurie Crouch posting a thumping 33/8 scoreline.
On the 'big board' Forbes 80, Parkes 47. The 7's have a bye this week then at home to play Parkes Railway the following week.
The McKellar four can count themselves a little unlucky as they held the upper hand for most of the game, 15-5 after nine ends, 17-10 after 13 before a stall in scoring arrived for 17-all after 18 to then hit the lead 19-17 with one end to play. No need to tell you, three to Parkes on the last got them home.
Skipped by example the Lyall Strudwick four were another to get the better of the start leading 17-3 after nine, 25-8 after 14 before easing off losing the run home 11-3.
The Crouch combination was on fire all game leading 12-1 after seven, 24-5 after 15 to win the run home 9-3.
After a busy schedule over the past few weeks on the local scene play in the Minor Singles is the talk of the club with some interesting games draw up for the first round. None more so than the clash of club president Peter Mackay and club manager Jeff Nicholson.
Brett Davenport has plenty of weight to carry for male members taking on Sue White first where the winner advances to play club ladies champion Kerry Roach.
In talk looking through an empty glass it is Robert Dukes who has plenty of support but has has to get over the a 'cagey' John Gorton first which is scheduled for play by April 14 with the second round April 21.
Yet another good roll-up for eight games last WEDNESDAY with John Browne and Annette Tisdell combining well to win 18-13 in 20 ends over Bill O'Connell and Alf Davies resulting in card draw winners.
The start got them home leading 7-1 after only four ends then only 9-7 after 11 before winning the next four to lead 15-7. A lead they never gave up.
Drawn as runners-up were were Sandra Priest and Peter Mackay winning a close game 19-18, also in 20 over Sue Smith and Tony Bratton. 5-all after four, 7-all after seven, 12-all after 11 then 18-15 to Sue and Tony after 17. That ended their scoring with Sue and Peter winning the run home 4-0.
Closer, a 16-all drawn between Therese Davis and John Baass playing Cagey Cowell and Cheree Vincent. As expected, 6-all after six, 10-all after 12 with the two C's scoring a three on the last of 18 for the draw.
Easter Carnival practice had Terry Molloy and Dale Scott scraping home 18-16 in 20 over Geoff Coles and Barry Shine after leading 14-10 at the end of 14.
Angela Dent and Paul Doust won 13-10 in 16 over Gail McKay and Ivan Hodges coming from 7-5 down at the end of 10. Easier for Robyn Mattiske and Lyall Strudwick winning 25-16 in 18 over Irene Riley and Peter Hocking leading 11-5 at half time.
Fred Vogelsang is back and winning leading for John Kennedy to down Cliff Nelson and John Gordon 19-9 in 18 always in control with the score 15-3 after 11. Ron Thurlow and Sue White had few problems winning 18-6 in 18 over Max Vincent and Cheryl Hodges leading 9-1 after eight ends. In-club winners Bill O'Connell and Sue White.
$600 jackpot (not won) had 20 players on the green last THURSDAY with the winning rink resulting in John Baass and Al Phillips best 26-14 in 22 ends over Terry Molloy and Denny Byrnes. After it was 20-14 at 16 J and A won the last five ends 6-0.
Second drawn, or losing end, had Tara-Lee Shaw and Poss Jones going down 16-17 to Bill Cowell and Tony Bratton in 22 who had to win the last two ends for victory. Dan Wright and Glenn Kearney all class winning 26-16 in 22 over Bob Grant and Laurie Crouch leading 16-7 after 11.
Clint Hurford and Dale Scott won 26-17 in another 22 end game over Max Vincent and Geoff Brown kicking off with a 12-2 lead after seven before an even finish.
Cheree Vincent and Lyall Strudwick had all the answers late to win 24-15 over Cagey Cowell and Scott McKellar due to a srong finish after it was only 13-12 after 14. Resting touchers, Lyall Strudwick, Bob Grant and Glenn Kearney. A raspberry to Denny Byrnes.
With pennants play on SUNDAY only two games with Lindy Bokeyar and Dale Scott combining to win comfortably 22-8 over Billy Cowell and Nick Gunn due to a blistering finish after it was 7-all at drinks,
In triples Decland Hurford, Jamie Dukes and Al Phillips won 20-2 over Paul Atkins, Peter Greenhalgh and Allan Hilder who could only score on ends four and six of 12 played.
Only one resting toucher, that goes to Dale Scott. Winners on the 'Rooster Wheel', Al Phillips, Dale Scott, Al Phillips, Cheree Vincent, Peter Greenhalgh, Paul Atkins, Nick Gunn, Peter Greenhalgh and Pat O'Neil.
Soocial bowls - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am. And why not indoor bowls - Monday 2pm or the pool comp - Friday 7pm. Croquet - Sunday 9.30am. Bingo - Thursday 1pm and the regular members draw - 7pm Wednesday.
