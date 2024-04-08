Forbes Advocatesport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lawn bowls: Forbes Pennants 7s impressive as competition begins

By Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
April 8 2024 - 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Besgrove and Jharrod Andrews on the Forbes greens contesing the club's big Easter carnival. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Peter Besgrove and Jharrod Andrews on the Forbes greens contesing the club's big Easter carnival. Picture by Jenny Kingham

PENNANTS NEWS

It's pennants time for bowls with the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club having mixed success in the first round of Open Zone 4 competition last Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.