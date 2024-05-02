Forbes Advocatesport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shooters aim for Sunday

By Tony Bratton
May 2 2024 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SSAA members should check the Facebook page for shoot details for dates and times and cancellation of shoots due to wet weather.
SSAA members should check the Facebook page for shoot details for dates and times and cancellation of shoots due to wet weather.

Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre rimfire rifle and pistol come and try day shoot held on Sunday, April 28. The weather was warm with light breeze from the south west at 4kph and a temperature of 25 degrees.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.