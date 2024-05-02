Shooters aim for Sunday

Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre rimfire rifle and pistol come and try day shoot held on Sunday, April 28. The weather was warm with light breeze from the south west at 4kph and a temperature of 25 degrees.
The range officers were Norm Brook, and Peter Brown. Niki Bolam and Barbara Brook did all the book work with P650 forms.
The rimfire instructors were; Mia Condon, Wayne Facey, David Sanderson and Anthony Bratton. There were 5 pistol instructors. There were 16 people in attendance to try rimfire and pistol shoot with some of the juniors shooting real well.
There were no scores recorded.
The next Sunday shoot will be held on May 5 starting at 10am. The next Wednesday shoot will be on May 15 starting at 2pm. The Centre-fire rifle shoots start at 2pm after the Rim-fire shoots on Sunday.
Centre fire shoots start at 2pm with names in by 1-30pm so the targets can be placed on the Centre-fire range just after 1-30pm.
All target shooters are welcome to attend these shoots. Any person wishing to try Rim-fire or Centre-fire rifle or shotgun shooting can take part after filling out a P650 form at the club. Junior shooters must be 12 years or over.
For all information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey on 0414524059, Norm Brook on 0458664541, or Ben Smith on 0427524151.
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be their monthly shoot 0n Sunday, May 26. This will be a 100 target field shoot starting at 10am, if wet a 100 target five stand soot will be held.
For all information on clay target shooting contact: Norm Brook, Tony Bratton on 68523349: Ben Smith, Doug Davis on 68523249 or Phil Picker on 68516494.
Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey, Norm Brook or Tony Bratton to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course. Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply. S.S.A.A. members should check the Facebook page for shoot details for dates and times
