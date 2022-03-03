Big welcome to Rural Women's Gathering MC, Kia Handley

whats-on,

As you would know, every event needs someone tying presenters and discussions together. We are fortunate to have Kia Handley from ABC radio our NSW Rural Women's Gathering MC. Many of you would be familiar with Kia as the voice of ABC Mornings program. Kia Handley is a radio producer and presenter, currently working on the ABC NSW regional radio, based at Newcastle. She is passionate about telling stories that matter most to people in rural and regional Australia and having worked right around NSW she can have a yarn to anyone about anything. She considers herself a three-minute expert in anything from weather to international politics. She is the creator and host of "This Retro Life" podcast bringing her passion for storytelling with her love for vintage together in the one place. Kia's enthusiastic and effervescent personality will engage everyone as she guides us through the Rural Women's Gathering. From an early age it was clear there would be no means of keeping Kia Handley away from a career in radio. Her parents gave her a bunch of recordable CDs, blank cassette tape and a recorder. The effervescent Kia spent hours introducing the latest hits, reading made up news and conducting interviews with her family members. From presenting in her bedroom, to producing Local Radio across NSW and the ACT, Kia found her way to the ABC in Orange NSW. There were a few steps in between. Like studying Journalism/International Studies at the University of Canberra, writing for small town newspapers, working in commercial radio and dreaming of that perfect job. When Kia isn't busy tracking down stories for radio, she can often be found watching live sport, getting crafty or practicing the ukulele. The NSW Rural Women's Gathering Committee are thrilled to welcome Kia to Forbes along with speakers, Melinda Schneider, Jean Kittson and Cressida Cains. We are thrilled to have a wonderful line up of local and regional speakers joining us as well, to share, inspire and encourage Gathering participants. There are only a couple of weeks left to register, so check out the website. Central West Lachlan Landcare are proud to be auspicing this event. For further information please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org or our social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/399051a3-cda3-4fd6-ad88-bcd8864dbd07.jpg/r0_42_478_312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg