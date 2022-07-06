Forbes Advocate

Preparation for demolition of fire-damaged former Spotlight building begins

Updated July 6 2022 - 8:52am, first published 8:09am
Preparations for work to demolish the former Spotlight building at the Forbes Homemaker Centre are beginning.

Local News

